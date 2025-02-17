Police target worrying anti-social behaviour in Carcroft after fireworks lit in shops and bricks thrown at buses and windows

Neighbourhood officers in the north of Doncaster have successfully combatted a worrying spate of anti-social behaviour affecting a row of shops in Carcroft after developing a plan to identify and engage with youths committing the offences.

In November 2024, Doncaster North Neighbourhood Policing Team became aware of a large group of youths committing offences linked to anti-social behaviour and criminal damage in the High Street area of Carcroft.

There were reports of eggs being thrown and fireworks being lit inside stores, as well as stones thrown at windows and buses, with all of this impacting local businesses and the economy.

Doncaster North NPT Sergeant Kelly Ward explains more about some of the concerns that were being reported to them and the plan they devised to tackle the issue: "This anti-social behaviour was incessant, reckless and careless, and it was impacting local businesses who had to sometimes close early due to fear of harm and damage.

"Local people didn't want to shop there because of the fear of this particular group of youths, with 16 incidents of anti-social behaviour logged between 22 October and 18 November.

"Visibility of officers acts as a big deterrent, so we implemented highly visible foot patrols in the area to first of all identify the offenders.

"We also conducted shop watch visits to establish links with retail staff and to gather intelligence about the offences being committed."

Further engagement also saw officers set up a pop-up police stall at one of the shops to maintain that visible presence and after a period of targeted activity to identify the offenders, a number of the youths responsible for the anti-social behaviour were identified.

They have since been spoken to about their behaviour and dealt with through out-of-court disposals, with a significant drop in reports seen since officers' introduced a plan to tackle the issue.

Sgt Ward added: "In a 28-day period up to 17 January, just two incidents of anti-social behaviour were reported in the High Street area.

"This is a significant reduction and we are pleased to have been able to take positive action.

"Given the age of the offenders, it was more appropriate in this case to issue out of court disposals, with a stern warning that they will face stricter repercussions should they return to committing more acts of anti-social behaviour.

"Thank you to all the businesses and retail workers who engaged with us and helped us achieve this result.

"We will continue to work proactively to target anti-social behaviour as we know just how much it affects local communities.

"Please continue to report any issues or concerns you have to us so we can properly and thoroughly investigate, identify the offenders and take appropriate action."