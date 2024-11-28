After a long day of sending files to court to get thieves to prison, Doncaster South Neighbourhood Policing Team conducted a speed operation on both Church Street and Adwick Road in Mexborough.

These two streets were targeted because they are where officers receive the most reports of speeding at the end of the school day.

A spokesman said: “This is extremely dangerous for children walking home from school, as well as unsafe for other road users and we would like to remind residents and drivers to watch their speed.

“Out of the 100 cars we recorded tonight, six were speeding, with the worst driving 14mph over the speeding limit (AFTER hitting the brakes), driving 44 in a 30 near a hospital and primary school. This will be followed up, as always.

“Please consider your speed and the safety of others!

“Stay safe Mexborough!”