Police target stolen cars and anti-social behaviour in Doncaster crime clampdown

Police in Doncaster have recovered stolen vehicles and targeted anti-social behaviour as part of a brand new crime clampdown aimed at targeting thieves.

A policing day of action in Thorne saw the recovery of a number of stolen vehicles and the issuing of community protection notices (CPNs) against persistent perpetrators of antisocial behaviour.

Local neighbourhood policing officers joined partners from City of Doncaster Council and St Leger Homes as they tackled crime as part of a mini operation in the Doncaster town.

Officers engaged with members of the public at a pop-up police station in Finkle Street, with the day of action resulting in CPNs being issued to three men who had engaged in repeated antisocial behaviour in the town.

Police carried out a crime clampdown in Thorne.

Following cross-border working with Humberside Police, officers from Doncaster East Neighbourhood Policing Team were also able to locate a vehicle that had been stolen from Goole in East Yorkshire.

A second vehicle that had been stolen in a linked burglary was then also located in Haxey in the Isle of Axholme.

The day of action in Thorne comes after the launch of a Shop Watch scheme in the town, with businesses and retailers encouraged to sign up to this growing network to protect themselves against retail crime.

Doncaster East NPT Inspector Alison Carr said: "We know who the prolific offenders of thefts and retail crime are in the Thorne area and by growing the number of businesses in the Thorne Shop Watch scheme, we can work together to bring the perpetrators of these crimes to justice.

"If you haven't yet joined the scheme, please do as we know that we are stronger and more effective when we collaborate and work together.

"It's important that businesses report all incidents of retail crime to us promptly so that we can investigate thoroughly. The sooner we know, the sooner we can act."

If you have been a victim of retail crime, please report it to police on 101 or via the website HERE

If a crime is happening or in an emergency, always dial 999.

Retailers in Thorne who wish to join the Shop Watch scheme can contact Sergeant James Housley by emailing [email protected].