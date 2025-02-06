Police target illegal drivers and vehicles in latest Doncaster road blitz
Officers from South Yorkshire Police’s Operational Support team checked vehicles on Great Yorkshire Way in a recent blitz.
A spokesperson said: “All vehicles can cause fatalities and devastation on our roads, but it cannot be shied away from that larger vehicles and those carrying loads have a greater ability to cause harm if they are not loaded, secured, and maintained correctly.
“We regularly carry out joint operations with the Driver and Vehicle Standards Agency to ensure vehicles travelling around or through South Yorkshire are in a legal and safe condition and as part of our involvement in the National Police Chiefs’ Council’s two weeks of action, we have been holding check sites across the county.
“On 27 January, we carried out a check site on Great Yorkshire Way.
“25 vehicles were stopped, and of those three drivers received traffic offence reports, one was summoned to court, and one received a prohibition, meaning they were unable to continue their journey until the vehicle had been repaired.
“Drivers were also given words of advice about their tyres, washer fluid levels and lights.
“We held a further two stop sites on February 3 and 4 and processed drivers for:
Two drivers failing to wear a seatbelt
Two dangerously overweight vehicles
Ten with insecure loads
One with failed brake lights
One with an obscured view ahead
One vehicle in a dangerous condition
One driver with dangerous manner of carrying passengers
“Remember reducing casualties on our roads is everyone’s responsibility, do your part.”