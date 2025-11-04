Police target "bang out of order" Doncaster driver for no insurance
Officers from Doncaster East Neighbourhood Policing Team revealed details of the incident.
A spokesperson said: “It's nearly Bonfire Night but this driver's behaviour was bang out of order.
"Yesterday afternoon in Stainforth, officers from your Doncaster East neighbourhood policing team stopped a vehicle due to the manner of which it was being driven - and quickly discovered the driver had no valid insurance.
“Driving without insurance is not only illegal but it puts innocent road users at risk.
"This individual now faces a fine of up to £300, six penalty points on their licence, their vehicle being seized and a potential court appearance.
"Insurance is not optional - it's a legal requirement to protect all road users. If you're caught driving without it, you risk losing more than just your car.
"Always check you're properly covered before getting behind the wheel.”