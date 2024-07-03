Police take string of illegal cars off streets of Doncaster in fresh blitz

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Police have seized a number of illegal cars off the streets of Doncaster in a fresh crime clampdown.

Officers from the Roads Policing Proactive Team revealed details of a number of vehicles being seized across South Yorkshire, including several in Doncaster.

A spokesperson said: “We’ve been providing force wide cover to intercept vehicle borne criminals of all kinds, as well as dealing with any motoring offences identified along the way.”

In one incident, the driver of a stolen Mercedes “chose to evade police upon sighting.”

Police have taken a number of cars off the streets of Doncaster.

The spokesperson said: “The risk taking was disproportionate for officers to follow. The vehicle has been recovered and forensics will hopefully link the driver to the vehicle. Expect a knock on the door soon.”

An Audi was also seized in Doncaster after officers spotted it moving around the city without the correct documentation.

The spokesperson added: “For some reason the driver didn't want to hang around and introduce themselves, how rude. Seized and impounded.”

Officers also pounced on a Ford Cmax that contained a man wanted for several offences and prison recall.

"Not what he expected when he was nipping to Morrisons,” added the spokesperson. “If you are an offender at large in South Yorkshire, don't make plans for the day or we may come and ruin them them we swoop in and arrest you.”

A Ford Focus that was involved in criminality around South Yorkshire and later revealed to be a stolen vehicle from Doncaster, was also seized.

The vehicle failed to stop for officers in the Wath area and eventually came to rest on someone's front garden in Bolton Upon Dearne, police said.

They added: “This is typical of the mentality of these individuals, who will show total disregard for anyone other than themselves in their bid to evade capture. It is luck rather than judgement that no one was hurt or even worse as the vehicle entered a residential cul-de-sac at speed where kids were playing. You should be ashamed.

“One man arrested and enquiries ongoing to reveal who his associates were.

“We are ready for the days off to recuperate ready to come back and do it all again.”