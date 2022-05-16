Police take more vehicles off Doncaster's streets in organised crime clampdown

Operation Scorpion, carried out by Doncaster East Neighbourhood Policing Team, saw officers working alongside South Yorkshire Police’s Road Policing Group, Firearms and Off Road Bike teams.

A spokesman said: “This is an organised operation where tactical resources come together to target organised crime groups who are using vehicles to commit offences.

"You may have also seen the Safety Camera Partnership carrying out speed monitoring in the area

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police in Doncaster have seized more vehicles off the streets.

"All four vehicles pictured were seized and the drivers processed for a variety of offences including no insurance, no licence or displaying cloned number plates.”

Anyone wanting to report crime and anti-social behavior in Doncaster and across South Yorkshire can contact South Yorkshire Police on 101 or 999 in an emergency.