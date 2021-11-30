Police take knives off the streets of Doncaster during large scale operation

Operation Sceptre launched on Monday. November 15 and saw 83 people arrested and 37 knives seized across South Yorkshire.

During a dedicated week South Yorkshire Police had teams conducting warrants, weapon sweeps, stop and searches, operations as well as engagement in schools and the local community.

Superintendent Ian Proffitt, who led on the week of action, said: “Operation Sceptre is a nationwide week of action which aims to disrupt criminal activity and knife crime, but also raises awareness of the issues and the police activity to tackle it.

The operation took many knives off the streets.

"By working together across the week our officers and staff have arrested 83 people, of which 27 were directly linked to knife crimes.

"We have conducted 22 weapon sweeps, and seized nearly 40 knives.

"We carried out 41 test purchase operations, where we test whether retailers sell knives to under 18 year olds.

"I am pleased to say the majority of them passed, of those that failed, they have received warnings or the premises have put in measures to make sure this doesn’t happen again.

"We will be testing them again in the future.”

An important part of the week was education with young people about the dangers of knife crime.

Superintendent Proffitt said: “As well as police action to disrupt criminal activity, it is really important to get the facts about knife crime and educate young people on the dangers.

"Throughout the week, our officers carried out 19 school presentations engaging with over 3,000 young people, and held 38 community meetings.

"This is really important as it enables us to talk to our communities, understand their issues, and let them know what we are doing to tackle them.

"We know only too well the devastating affects knife crime can have, not just on victims and their families, but on the suspect’s family and wider community.”

During the operation the police consulted with A and E at Sheffield Northern General Hospital to see how knife crime impacts the NHS and made a video about the results.

They also shared the story of a mother whose son had been stabbed in hopes it would resonate with those who heard it.

Superintended Proffitt said: “I hope these videos shared a glimpse of the devastation knife crime can cause, and I want to reassure you that although the week of action is over, our work to tackle knife crime if far from over and we will continue to make the streets of South Yorkshire safer for everybody.