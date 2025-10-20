Police take action after spate of criminal damage caused to public transport buses in Doncaster
This was a planned operation in response to the recent spate of criminal damages to the villages’ buses.
Buses travelling through Stainforth and Dunscroft have been targeted recently, resulting in smashed windows and damaged body work.
A spokesman said: “Local Neighbourhood Officers have been travelling around the area covertly inside the bus, gathering intelligence and ready to respond should the bus be targeted.”
On Friday they added: “I am pleased to report that this evening was event free, and the bus has returned back to the depot in one piece. If these incidents continue, we will look take action against those involved in antisocial behaviour in the area and find those responsible for the damage.”
If you see any incidents of antisocial behaviour taking place then please call on 101.