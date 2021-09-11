A 28-year-old woman was arrested in the Wheatley Hall Road area after she was reported as wanted by the probation service for failing to abide to her court order.

A 64-year-old man was then arrested in the Market Place for being drunk and disorderly.

A spokesman said: “For some reason, he felt it appropriate to shout and swear at us and call us something which we're not allowed to repeat on Facebook.

One arrest was made in the Market Place

“He's (hopefully) learned that when the handcuffs are on it's too late to apologise, and he should have perhaps taken the advice to behave himself earlier on.

“He's spending a few hours in the cells to think about his actions and sober up.”

These arests follow two others yesterday.

Two men are currently under arrest in relation to a shop burglary at the Frenchgate on August 30.