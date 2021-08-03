Police swoops in Doncaster find several cannabis farms

This remains our number one priority and there are several ongoing criminal investigations into gang members, with work ongoing with partners/public and local businesses to develop intelligence.

We discovered a cannabis grow with 80 plants on Dodsworth street on July 27.

In Conisbrough organised criminality related to drugs is also the key issue.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A police van responds to crime.

A cannabis factory was discovered on Wadworth Street with more than 700 plants, another on Chapel lane with 450 plants and one on Holywell Lane with around 100 plants .

We carried out a stop search on a male on Micklebring Grove and gave him a formal cannabis warning.

We have also been doing work around issues of speeding vehicles and off road vehicles, with two speed gun operations run in July and further planned for coming months with the Force off road bike team.

In the Edlington and Warmsworth areas, youth anti social activity and criminality, and the presence of an organised crime group in the Royal estate are our key focus. Recent arrests have been made in relation to both the youth antisocial behaviour issue, and of some key gang members in relation to issues related to their drug dealing activities

There was as top and search on Broomhouse Lane and a man was given a formal warning for cannabis possession.

Several adults were arrested for various offences connected to organised criminality following a string of incidents in Edlington on the July 25th, which is much a live investigation.

There are several ongoing investigations at various stages in relation to teenagers involved in significant ASB over the last couple of months

In other work, a burglar was arrested and charged at the scene for a break in at an address on Bentley Road, Bentley and a stop search on Bentley High Street led to a cannabis warning for a man.

A cannabis grow was discovered at an address on Asquith road with approximately 100 plants.