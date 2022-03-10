Police swoop to recover van stolen from outside Doncaster motorway hotel
Police in Doncaster are appealing for information after recovering a van stolen from outside a hotel.
Thursday, 10th March 2022, 2:58 pm
Officers from Doncaster West Neighbourhood Policing Team recovered the vehicle from Arthur Place, Bentley yesterday afternoon.
A spokesman said that the vehicle had been stolen the previous evening from outside a Travelodge on the A1 near to Doncaster.
If anyone has any information or CCTV in relation to the van, please contact police via 101, online reporting via SYP or through CrimeStoppers on 0800 555 111.