Police swoop on Doncaster estate to recover stolen JCB machinery

Police swooped on a Doncaster housing estate to recover a stolen JCB roller.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Following reports from Lincolnshire Police that the stolen plant may have been in Doncaster, roads policing, and district officers descended on Clay Lane to carry out searches.

The roller was located and officers have contacted the owner of the machinery who has now been able to collect his property.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A spokesperson for South Yorkshire Police said: “We understand the impact that theft of machinery has on people, businesses and our rural community and we remain committed to recovering property and ensuring those responsible are put before the courts.

Police swooped to recover the stolen JCB.

“Our enquiries into the circumstances and identifying those responsible are continuing, and anyone with information is asked to get in touch online, via live chat or by calling 101 quoting incident number 998 of 6 February 2025.”

You can also give information to CrimeStoppers in confidence on 0800 555 111.