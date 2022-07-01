Police flooded Warmsworth Park following the incident earlier this week – but were unable to locate the man.

It is the third incident in Doncaster in a number of days which has seen officers searching city parks in connection with gun violence.

Officers from Doncaster West Neighbourhood Policing Team moved in after reports about the incident on Wednesday.

Police swooped on Warmsworth Park following reports of a man with a gun.

A spokesman said: “We would like to reassure members of the community who may be concerned about reports of a man having a gun in Warmsworth Park.

“We received a call at about 3.35pm on Wednesday from a member of the public reporting a man walking across the park towards the library on the junction of Edlington Lane and Low Road West.

“It is believed the man may have been carrying a bow and arrow and a bladed article, but he did not threaten anyone with these.

“Firearms officers and the police helicopter attended the locate the man, but he had left the area.”

Sergeant Chris Rogers, from the team, said; “We have been investigating this further and while out making enquires people have been asking us about a man with a gun.

“We can confirm after studying CCTV footage that this is not the case. Furthermore, he has not threatened anyone with the items he was carrying, he has not pointed them at anyone and he walked across the park before leaving.

“There has been an increased officer presence in the area today and enquires are ongoing to identify the man so he can be spoken to.”

“Anyone with other information which could assist with our enquiries, please speak to us via our live chat facility online, or call 101 quoting incident number 592 of 29 June.”

Alternatively, you can stay completely anonymous by contacting the independent charity Crimestoppers via their website Crimestoppers-uk.org or by calling their UK Contact Centre on 0800 555 111.

Police have been searching Cantley Park this week following an incident where a shot was fired on Friday night.