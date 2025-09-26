Police stop vehicle and find passenger in possession of Class B drugs
Last Tuesday morning officers from Doncaster East Neighbourhood Policing Team were on mobile patrol in Thorne town centre when a vehicle caught their attention.
The vehicle was stopped on King Street, the driver and passenger were search under section 23 misuse of drugs act and the passenger was found to be in possession of a Class B drug.
The case has been prepared and the matter will now be referred to Doncaster Magistrates Court.