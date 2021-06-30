Police stop string of speeding drivers after clampdown in Doncaster hotspot

Officers from South Yorkshire Police’s West Neighbourhood Policing conducted the speed gun operation on Old Road, Conisbrough in response to recent reports of speeding in the area.

106 vehicles were checked with 16 stops due to both speed and manner of driving.

A spokesman said: “Please consider your speed when travelling around Conisbrough and surrounding areas and report any further activity as we look to run more operations in the near future.”