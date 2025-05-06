Police sting targets dozens of Doncaster drivers in crime clampdown

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A string of Doncaster drivers have been stung with traffic offences after a police blitz in the city.

A policing day of action in Thorne targeting speeding vehicles as well as uninsured and unlicensed drivers saw over 150 vehicles checked, with numerous drivers reported for traffic offences.

Officers from Doncaster East Neighbourhood Policing Team carried out a targeted day of action which resulted in a number of drivers being reported for driving without a licence or insurance.

Three traffic offence reports were issued on South End and another driver was reported for not wearing a seatbelt, having an insecure child in the rear of a vehicle and for driving without a licence.

Police in Thorne carried out a day of action.

Two vehicles were seized for having no insurance and officers also arrested a man on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm following an incident on April 29 in Queen Street.

In total, 150 vehicles were checked for speeding in different areas of the town, with officers maintaining a visible presence in Thorne throughout the day of action.

Engaging with residents is a key aspect of SYP’s neighbourhood policing teams and the day of action saw officers further strengthen the close ties they have with communities in the Thorne area.

Doncaster East NPT Inspector Alison Carr said: "These targeted days of action allow us to focus on particular areas and better understand the issues affecting residents the most.

"We are really keen to do all we can to increase our visibility in communities as we know how reassuring it is to see officers out and about in the streets.

"If you spot our officers out and about at any time, please do go and speak to them about any concerns or questions you have. We are here to help you and we know that we are stronger when we work together."

Anyone wanting to report crime or anti-social behaviour in Doncaster or across South Yorkskhire can contact South Yorkshire Police on 101, or 999 in an emergency.

Alternatively, you can contact independent UK charity CrimeStopppers through their dedicated UK call reporting centre on 0800 555 111 where you can report information in confidence.