Police step up pursuit of dangerous off-road bikes in Doncaster's hot-spot areas.

Neighbourhood policing officers in Doncaster East are stepping up their pursuits of dangerous off-road bikes with a series of patrols continuing to take place in hotspot areas.

Last Saturday (5 October), Doncaster East Neighbourhood Policing Team worked with the dedicated Motorcycle and Rural Crime Team to carry out an operation targeting nuisance off-road bikes.

It forms part of their continued efforts to crack down on this form of anti-social behaviour in the area, with last weekend's operation seeing officers patrol Dunsville's Quarry Park and offer reassurance to visitors.

They also visited Armthorpe Pit Top where they found fresh tyre tracks, showing that off-road bikes are continuing to access this area, which will now form part of ongoing patrols.

Speaking more about the operation and the issue of off-road bikes, Inspector Alison Carr said: "We regularly receive reports of off-road bikes being ridden in and around Thorne, Moorends, Stainforth and Dunscroft.

"This recent operation allowed us to create a highly visible police presence in these areas and it should send a clear warning message to off-road bikers that we are onto you and tracking your movements.

"We're starting to receive more reports of nuisance off-road bikes and I would implore the public to continue reporting any incidents they can see so we can build an intelligence picture of the hotspot areas and the perpetrators.

"Specific details of the bikes and riders is crucial, as well as where they are being ridden and also where they are being stored so we can take action and seize these vehicles to get them off our streets for good."