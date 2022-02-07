Police step up patrols outside Doncaster prisons after drugs catapulted over walls

Officers from South Yorkshire Police’s Off Road Team have been targeting HMP Doncaster in Marshgate in recent weeks.

A spokesman said: “We have been carrying out perimeter patrols around the prisons in Doncaster to deter throw in’s, where by drugs are being catapulted over the walls.

"If you see anyone acting suspiciously around a prison then please ring in.”

Doncaster Prison.

Officers also gave details of other recent activities carried out in the region.

“Silverwood, Thrybergh is being targeted at night for the deer that reside there. If you see folk on there at night up to no good then ring it in. The nature reserve is being wrecked.