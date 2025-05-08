Police step up patrols of Doncaster city centre night-time hotspots to keep people safe
During a 48-hour operation, officers conducted high visibility patrols in nighttime economy hotspots centred around Lazarus Court and Silver Street, with these patrols funded through the Grip programme.
During that period, three people were arrested on suspicion of violent offences, including two for assaulting an emergency worker.
Officers also visited 10 nighttime venues to ensure they were aware of Ask for Angela and were implementing it within their establishments.
Ask for Angela is the national scheme that helps anyone who is feeling vulnerable on a night out to get the support they need by asking bar staff for ‘Angela’ – a secret code that lets staff know the person is in trouble.
The operation supports the work of the Safer City initiative, which has seen City of Doncaster Council pledge to spend £1m on new safety measures in the city centre.
Doncaster Central Neighbourhood Policing Team Inspector Lisa Bird said: "We are continuing to work closely with the council to support the Safer City initiative and ensure Doncaster is a safe place for everyone to enjoy.
"It's especially important that people feel safe in Doncaster at nighttime, and while the vast majority of people make use of our city's bars and pubs without issue or incident, there are a small minority who display unacceptable behaviour which we will not tolerate.
"We remain absolutely committed to tackling all types of criminality within the city centre and I would urge anyone with concerns to please get in touch with us online or speak to our officers during their patrols in the area.
"They are there to help you, support you and ultimately keep you safe."
You can contact Doncaster Central Neighbourhood Policing Team online here: https://www.southyorkshire.police.uk/area/your-area/south-yorkshire/doncaster/doncaster-central/contact-us/.
You can also get in touch with South Yorkshire Police by calling 101 or reporting a crime here: https://www.southyorkshire.police.uk/ro/report/ocr/af/how-to-report-a-crime.
In an emergency, call 999.
You can also report information to independent charity CrimeStoppers on 0800 555 111 in confidence.