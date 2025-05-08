Police step up patrols of Doncaster city centre night-time hotspots to keep people safe

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Officers in Doncaster have been carrying out dedicated nighttime patrols around the city's biggest socialising hotspots as part of an ongoing initiative to help make the city safer.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

During a 48-hour operation, officers conducted high visibility patrols in nighttime economy hotspots centred around Lazarus Court and Silver Street, with these patrols funded through the Grip programme.

During that period, three people were arrested on suspicion of violent offences, including two for assaulting an emergency worker.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Officers also visited 10 nighttime venues to ensure they were aware of Ask for Angela and were implementing it within their establishments.

Police targeted Silver Street and Lazarus Court in Doncaster city centre.

Ask for Angela is the national scheme that helps anyone who is feeling vulnerable on a night out to get the support they need by asking bar staff for ‘Angela’ – a secret code that lets staff know the person is in trouble.

The operation supports the work of the Safer City initiative, which has seen City of Doncaster Council pledge to spend £1m on new safety measures in the city centre.

Doncaster Central Neighbourhood Policing Team Inspector Lisa Bird said: "We are continuing to work closely with the council to support the Safer City initiative and ensure Doncaster is a safe place for everyone to enjoy.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It's especially important that people feel safe in Doncaster at nighttime, and while the vast majority of people make use of our city's bars and pubs without issue or incident, there are a small minority who display unacceptable behaviour which we will not tolerate.

"We remain absolutely committed to tackling all types of criminality within the city centre and I would urge anyone with concerns to please get in touch with us online or speak to our officers during their patrols in the area.

"They are there to help you, support you and ultimately keep you safe."

You can contact Doncaster Central Neighbourhood Policing Team online here: https://www.southyorkshire.police.uk/area/your-area/south-yorkshire/doncaster/doncaster-central/contact-us/.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

You can also get in touch with South Yorkshire Police by calling 101 or reporting a crime here: https://www.southyorkshire.police.uk/ro/report/ocr/af/how-to-report-a-crime.

In an emergency, call 999.

You can also report information to independent charity CrimeStoppers on 0800 555 111 in confidence.