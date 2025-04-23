Police spend two days monitoring vehicles for excessive speed

Police have spent two days this week monitoring vehicles for excessive speed.

Due to recent concerns raised around speeding along Rectory Street in Epworth, Humberside officers attended the designated 30mph zone for periods over the past two days. A spokesman said: “I am happy to report that during the two occasions we have attended this week, the highest speed has been 32mph, with the average being around 26mph. “That's not to say people aren't speeding along this stretch of road, and it is one, along with many others we will regularly be attending, at all times of the day, whether that be early morning or also into the evening. “Don't chance it, stick to the limit. “If speeding is affecting your local area, please continue to report this to us, and we will take action to safeguard local communities.”