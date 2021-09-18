Police speeding clampdown in Doncaster village catches four drivers over limit
A police speeding clampdown in a Doncaster village saw four drivers exceeding the speed limit.
Saturday, 18th September 2021, 3:09 pm
Officers from Doncaster West Neighbourhood Police Team revealed that they had monitored 56 vehicles in Clayton during the operation.
A spokesman said: “Following concerns from the community with regards to speeding, PCSO's were deployed to Churchfield Road with our speed gun.
"In the main, the majority of road users were sticking to the speed limit, but those who weren't will be hearing from our ticket office.”
Four were over the 30mph limit.