Police speeding clampdown in Doncaster village catches four drivers over limit

Officers from Doncaster West Neighbourhood Police Team revealed that they had monitored 56 vehicles in Clayton during the operation.

A spokesman said: “Following concerns from the community with regards to speeding, PCSO's were deployed to Churchfield Road with our speed gun.

"In the main, the majority of road users were sticking to the speed limit, but those who weren't will be hearing from our ticket office.”

Police undertook a speeding clampdown in Clayton.