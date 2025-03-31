Police smash open yet another cannabis factory in Doncaster
Police in Doncaster have smashed open yet another cannabis factory in the city.
Officers from Doncaster South Neighbourhood Policing Team carried out a drugs warrant at a property in Mexborough town centre.
A spokesperson said: “A large cannabis cultivation was located inside with 380 plants found and seized.
"Residents are reminded that if you wish to pass any information onto the police you can do it via 101, the online portal or by contacting Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”