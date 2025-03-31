Police smash open yet another cannabis factory in Doncaster

By Darren Burke
Published 31st Mar 2025, 06:17 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Police in Doncaster have smashed open yet another cannabis factory in the city.

Officers from Doncaster South Neighbourhood Policing Team carried out a drugs warrant at a property in Mexborough town centre.

A spokesperson said: “A large cannabis cultivation was located inside with 380 plants found and seized.

"Residents are reminded that if you wish to pass any information onto the police you can do it via 101, the online portal or by contacting Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”

News you can trust since 1925
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice