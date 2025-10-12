Police sit in wait for illegal driver seen acting suspiciously
The driver of this vehicle (pictured) was seen delivering and upon seeing Police began to act very suspiciously, taking the usual left left to see if that marked car was following.
On this occasion, the marked car was following, and decided to sit and wait, sure enough, said vehicle re-appeared.
A spokesman said: “One disqualified and uninsured driver dealt with for traffic offences and removed from the roads.
“If you should not be driving a vehicle, we WILL catch up with you in due course.”