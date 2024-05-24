Police send out warning to HGV drivers about fuel thefts
South Yorkshire Police’s Motorcycle and Rural Crime Team have put a call out to HGV drivers that use the lay by parking areas off the A1 around Doncaster in particular near J37 and J38 because of fuel thefts.
A spokesman said: “You are being targeted by organised gangs. There MO is using quads to pull trailers with barrels in the trailers.
“They then use a long hose and a pump connected to a battery like this one we recovered the other day.
“Please be vigilant. Please report the crime in all circumstances.
“If you notice the crime in progress, call 999.
“Do not challenge these individuals unless you're massive and have the skill set of Chuck Norris.
“These gangs will have up to 12,00 litres a night.
“If you have any information relating to these gangs operating in South Yorkshire please get in touch.”