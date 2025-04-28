Police seize yet another illegal bike in a bid to keep Doncaster residents safe
Police seized yet another illegal bike over the weekend in a bid to keep Doncaster residents safe.
Officers from Doncaster South Neighbourhood Policing Team impounded this vehicle pictured.
A spokesman said: “We are working with our partners to identify riders and taking positive steps to reduce this offending and keeping local residents safe.
“If you have any information which you feel may be useful, please contact us by either reporting this online or calling 101.”