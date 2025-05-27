Police seize vehicle after spotting a bad driver with no insurance
Police seized a vehicle after spotting a badly driven car, and after speaking to the driver discovering they had no insurance.
The vehicle (pictured) was seen to be driving inconsiderately in West Butterwick, completely cutting a junction on the wrong side of the road, and then proceeding to do over 40mph in a 30mph limit with a marked police car driving behind.
The driver could not provide any proof of insurance at the roadside, and therefore, the vehicle was recovered under S165 Road Traffic Act.
One male was reported for inconsiderate driving and no insurance.