Police seized five uninsured vehicles as part of a clampdown in Doncaster.

South Yorkshire Police said the vehicles were seized as part of Operation Duxford in the town.

Police seized uninsured vehicles as part of a clampdown in Doncaster. Picture: South Yorkshire Police

It said all of the vehicles were uninsured, some were being driven by provisional licence holders and one was being driven by a disqualified driver.

Anyone with any information should call police on 101.

