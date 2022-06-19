Police seize the same car twice in two days as unlicensed and uninsured driver tried his luck in Doncaster

Doncaster East Neighbourhood Policing Team officers seized the same car twice in two days, after it was discovered its driver does not hold a driving licence or Insurance.

By Stephanie Bateman
Sunday, 19th June 2022, 5:12 pm
Updated Sunday, 19th June 2022, 5:12 pm

The vehicle was stopped in Thorne on Wednesday morning, where after a few checks the driver confessed to not holding a driving licence.

The driver was reported for the offences and the vehicle was seized.

The very next day officers were driving along Broadway in Dunscroft, when what vehicle should pass them?…. The blue VW.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The car the police stopped two days running

Read More

Read More
Video: Cars attacked with white paint as late night mindless vandals caused thou...

A spokesman said: “Officers quickly spin the police vehicle around and stop the VW to satisfy themselves it’s not the same driver.

"Yesterday’s driver surely wouldn’t have collected the car and continued to drive?

"Unbelievably it was the same driver who had obviously not managed to obtain a driving licence in the last 24 hours, so was still committing offences.

"Once again the vehicle was seized.

“No Licence or Insurance = No Car.”

In these confusing and worrying times, local journalism is more vital than ever. Thanks to everyone who helps us ask the questions that matter by taking out a subscription or buying a paper. We stand together. Nancy Fielder, editor.