Police seize the same car twice in two days as unlicensed and uninsured driver tried his luck in Doncaster

The vehicle was stopped in Thorne on Wednesday morning, where after a few checks the driver confessed to not holding a driving licence.

The driver was reported for the offences and the vehicle was seized.

The very next day officers were driving along Broadway in Dunscroft, when what vehicle should pass them?…. The blue VW.

The car the police stopped two days running

A spokesman said: “Officers quickly spin the police vehicle around and stop the VW to satisfy themselves it’s not the same driver.

"Yesterday’s driver surely wouldn’t have collected the car and continued to drive?

"Unbelievably it was the same driver who had obviously not managed to obtain a driving licence in the last 24 hours, so was still committing offences.

"Once again the vehicle was seized.

“No Licence or Insurance = No Car.”