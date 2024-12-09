Police seize swords, knives and crossbow in huge weapons haul in Doncaster raid

A man has been arrested after police seized a huge arsenal of weapons including nearly 40 knives, swords, a crossbow, knuckledusters, CS gas and batons in a raid on a Doncaster house.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The huge stash, which included 38 knives, five swords, a crossbow and 16 air weapons, has been recovered and seized, with the man arrested and charged following a warrant executed at a home in Thorne last Tuesday (3 December) leading to the discovery the arsenal.

Inside the home, they found 16 air weapons, a crossbow, a can of CS gas, a stun device, two knuckledusters, two wooden batons, an extendable baton, three throwing stars, five swords and 38 knives.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A 38-year-old man was arrested and has since been charged with possession of a firearm without a certificate, possessing a weapon for the discharge of a noxious liquid and possession of ammunition for a firearm without a certificate.

He made his first appearance before Doncaster Magistrates' Court on Thursday 5 December.