Police seize swords, knives and crossbow in huge weapons haul in Doncaster raid
The huge stash, which included 38 knives, five swords, a crossbow and 16 air weapons, has been recovered and seized, with the man arrested and charged following a warrant executed at a home in Thorne last Tuesday (3 December) leading to the discovery the arsenal.
Inside the home, they found 16 air weapons, a crossbow, a can of CS gas, a stun device, two knuckledusters, two wooden batons, an extendable baton, three throwing stars, five swords and 38 knives.
A 38-year-old man was arrested and has since been charged with possession of a firearm without a certificate, possessing a weapon for the discharge of a noxious liquid and possession of ammunition for a firearm without a certificate.
He made his first appearance before Doncaster Magistrates' Court on Thursday 5 December.