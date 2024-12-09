Police seize swords, knives and crossbow in huge weapons haul in Doncaster raid

By Darren Burke
Published 9th Dec 2024, 10:58 BST
A man has been arrested after police seized a huge arsenal of weapons including nearly 40 knives, swords, a crossbow, knuckledusters, CS gas and batons in a raid on a Doncaster house.

The huge stash, which included 38 knives, five swords, a crossbow and 16 air weapons, has been recovered and seized, with the man arrested and charged following a warrant executed at a home in Thorne last Tuesday (3 December) leading to the discovery the arsenal.

Inside the home, they found 16 air weapons, a crossbow, a can of CS gas, a stun device, two knuckledusters, two wooden batons, an extendable baton, three throwing stars, five swords and 38 knives.

A 38-year-old man was arrested and has since been charged with possession of a firearm without a certificate, possessing a weapon for the discharge of a noxious liquid and possession of ammunition for a firearm without a certificate.

He made his first appearance before Doncaster Magistrates' Court on Thursday 5 December.

