Police seize string of illegal vehicles in latest Doncaster crime clampdown

Police have seized a string of illegal vehicles in a fresh Doncaster crime clampdown.

Officers from Doncaster North Neighbourhood Policing Team swooped in the Norton area, a spokesperson said, following concerns from residents, adding: “They dealt with numerous vehicles on the day.

"Two vehicles were seized for driving without insurance, and a HGV contravening a 7.5 ton restriction was given a fixed penalty.

“Please continue to report to the police any concerns or suspicions to us either on 101 or via online reporting.”