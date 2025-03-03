Police seize string of illegal vehicles in latest Doncaster crime clampdown

By Darren Burke
Published 3rd Mar 2025, 10:43 BST

Police have seized a string of illegal vehicles in a fresh Doncaster crime clampdown.

Officers from Doncaster North Neighbourhood Policing Team swooped in the Norton area, a spokesperson said, following concerns from residents, adding: “They dealt with numerous vehicles on the day.

"Two vehicles were seized for driving without insurance, and a HGV contravening a 7.5 ton restriction was given a fixed penalty.

“Please continue to report to the police any concerns or suspicions to us either on 101 or via online reporting.”

