Police seize quad bike in latest clampdown on nuisance riders
The vehicle was seized by officers in Armthorpe, a South Yorkshire Police spokeperson said.
The statement said: “Doncaster East NPT were on mobile patrols around the off road bike hot spot areas in Armthorpe a few days ago, when they caught sight of a speedy little quad bike.
“The quad bike was being used on Holme Wood lane, taking to the road and using public footpaths.
“Officers caught up with the quad and spoke with the rider. Although the rider gave his apologies and excuses, there is no excuse to be using a non road legal quad bike in such a manner.
“The quad was seized.
“We will continue to tackle the issue of off road vehicles being used illegally and if caught they will be seized.”
You can report off-road bikers to police on 101 or 999 in an emergency.