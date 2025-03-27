Police seize neglected and starving dog during crime blitz on Doncaster village

Police carried out a day of action in Bentley.

Police seized a malnourished dog and found a string of speeding drivers during a day of action in a Doncaster village.

The police community day of action in Bentley saw officers focus their patrols and engagement with members of the public in the suburb.

Officers from Doncaster North Neighbourhood Policing Team (NPT) conducted a series of patrols in the area, with South Yorkshire Police PCSOs also deployed to chat to shoppers at Lidl and Morrisons stores in the area.

A search of a property in Bentley also led to the recovery of a malnourished dog, with officers also conducting a speed watch operation in Askern Road, Toll Bar, with 135 cars checked and nine dealt with for speeding.

A spokesperson said: “We also recovered a stolen vehicle, with one of our PCSOs visiting Woodlands Primary School to talk to children about anti-social behaviour and the impact it has on the community.

“The day of action in Bentley saw us work alongside a number of key partner agencies, including City of Doncaster Council and St Leger Homes.”

Doncaster North NPT Sergeant Kelly Ward said: "We regularly carry out these high visibility days of action as they allow us to really focus on getting to the heart of issues and concerns in specific areas of our patch.

"Through speaking to shoppers yesterday, we were able to engage with local residents, understand more about any queries or worries they had and offer important crime prevention advice where necessary.

"High visibility patrols in local targeted areas also give us the opportunity to speak to residents informally as they go about their daily lives and we really do relish the opportunity to engage with you and chat to you as part of these days of action.

"Your support and the information you give us continues to be invaluable, and if you do see our officers out and about in the community, please come up and speak to them as we are always happy to help however we can."

You can contact South Yorkshire Police on 101 or 999 in an emergency or CrimeStoppers on 0800 555 111.