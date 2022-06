Humberside Police’s North Lincolnshire division have reunited the bike with its owner after it was used to cause chaos across the border.

A spokesman said: “Stolen motorcycle from the Doncaster area located ‘expertly’ hidden in a wooded area to the back of Manor Park, Scunthorpe.

"This was yet another motorcycle causing nuisance around the town during the last couple of days.

Humberside Police seized the stolen bike.