Police seize more bikes in crackdown against illegal drivers across Doncaster
Officers from Doncaster South Neighbourhood Policing Team conducted a joint operation with South Yorkshire Police traffic officers and the force’s Off Road Bike Team across the south of Doncaster over the course of the weekend.
A spokesman said: “As part of this operation, we have recovered two quad bikes, a bike being driven illegally in Rossington and a further off road bike was recovered in Conisbrough.
“In Edlington we also stopped a delivery driver that was driving without the correct insurance, their car was seized and the driver reported for traffic offences.”
If you know someone who is driving illegally or using off road bikes/quads, please report it to police via 101 or by using the online portal.
You can also report information in confidence by contacting independent charity CrimeStoppers through their UK call centre on 0800 555 111.