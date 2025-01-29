Police seize illegal motor vehicles and off-road bikes in Doncaster

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Three more illegal motor vehicles and off-road bikes have been seized by Doncaster South Neighbourhood Policing Team, taken from the Conisbrough area and located in Mexborough.

A NPT spokesman said: “We see this is one of the main local priorities and we are constantly working through information, intelligence and taking positive action against offenders.

“If you have any information which you believe may assist us, please contact us on 101 or complete an online report. The more we can catch, the safer your streets will be.”