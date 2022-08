Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

South Yorkshire Police said two vehicles were recovered in the Woodlands and Highfields areas this weekend by Davies House officers.

A spokesman said: “One was on false plates and the driver of the other had no licence or insurance and is being processed for these offences.”

“Please continue to report criminal activity to us through 101 or via Crimestoppers online or via 0800 555 111.”