Police seize illegal bikes after Doncaster area off-road chase

Police have seized illegal bikes after an off-road chase near Doncaster.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Officers from Humberside Police’s North Lincolnshire Division revealed details of the incident which took place in the Isle Of Axholme area.

A force spokesperson said: “As police were travelling along the A18, two individuals in dark clothing wearing face coverings and ski goggles were seen parked up in an entrance still forming part of the public highway.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Upon seeing police they both went to disperse, and attempts to position the police vehicle in front of them did not work and they slipped through the net.

Police targeted illegall bikers in an off road chase near Doncaster.

“The riders then took to the off side of the A18 for a couple of hundred yards before trying to flee into a field, one of whom failed to negotiate the brambles before realising he was going to be going for a swim in the river, and has found himself reported for offences and his e-bike now destined for the crusher.

“These are unregistered, uninsured vehicles causing carnage to local communities, and we will continue in the good fight to take these vehicles off our roads.

“We continue to be inundated with calls for service reference these bikes, and we are doing all we can to effectively remove them from the roads and make the roads a safer place to be.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

You can report nuisance riders to either South Yorkshire Police or Humberside Police on 101 or alternatively you can pass on details to UK independent charity CrimeStoppers on 0800 555 111 where you can pass on information anonymously.