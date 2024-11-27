Police seize drugs, piles of cash and jewellery in raids on Doncaster homes

Police have seized a stash of illegal drugs as well as piles of cash and jewellery after carrying out raids on two Doncaster properties.

Officers from Doncaster South Neighbourhood Policing Team recently conducted two successful drugs warrants in the Conisbrough and Denaby areas, where a large quantity of category B drugs were located and seized.

A spokesperson said: “In addition to this, your local Doncaster South NPT team were also able to seize various other items potentially linked to linked or other crimes, including jewellery, a large quantity of unused cash and instruments linked to the sale of illegal drugs.

“We are constantly building our evidence portfolios and striking at the optimum time, to bring offenders to justice, seizing drugs and other property and keeping your streets safe. We will continue to work hard for you all to make sure that you have happy and safe lives within your localities.”

You can report drug crime to police on 101.