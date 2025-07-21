Police seize "distinctive" car after driver spotted using mobile phone in Doncaster
A South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “This vehicle was seen driving along Unity Way near Hatfield.
"I'm not sure what caught the officer’s eye – the red mud flaps, the yellow brake calipers, or the distinctive writing on the side?
“It was in fact that the driver was using his mobile phone whilst driving.
“The vehicle was stopped and the driver spoken with.
"Further checks revealed that he was a provisional licence holder only.
“The driver was issued with a traffic offence report for using his mobile phone and driving otherwise in accordance of a driving licence.
“The vehicle was then seized. I'm sure it will stand out nicely in the recovery compound.”
You can report vehicle crime in Doncaster to police on 101.