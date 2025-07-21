Police seize "distinctive" car after driver spotted using mobile phone in Doncaster

Police have seized a “distinctive” car from a motorist spotted using his mobile phone while driving in Doncaster – with officers discovering he was also behind the wheel on a provisional licence.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “This vehicle was seen driving along Unity Way near Hatfield.

"I'm not sure what caught the officer’s eye – the red mud flaps, the yellow brake calipers, or the distinctive writing on the side?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It was in fact that the driver was using his mobile phone whilst driving.

Police seized the distinctive car in Doncaster.

“The vehicle was stopped and the driver spoken with.

"Further checks revealed that he was a provisional licence holder only.

“The driver was issued with a traffic offence report for using his mobile phone and driving otherwise in accordance of a driving licence.

“The vehicle was then seized. I'm sure it will stand out nicely in the recovery compound.”

You can report vehicle crime in Doncaster to police on 101.