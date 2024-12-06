Police seize chipper stolen in London moving at "warp factor ten" in Doncaster

By Darren Burke
Published 6th Dec 2024, 09:00 BST
Police have seized a stolen chipping machine “being towed at warp factor 10 with no lights on” after a Doncaster chase.

Officers from South Yorkshire Police’s Motorcycle and Rural Crime Team gave chase after spotting the vehicle in Woodlands.

A spokesperson said: “Whilst on night patrol, we spotted this chipper being towed at warp factor 10 with no lights on.

“After a bit of catching up, we eventually got it stopped. Once we got Jackanory time out of the way, the chipper was seized, suspected stolen.

Police seized the chipper which was stolen in London in 2023.placeholder image
Police seized the chipper which was stolen in London in 2023.

It was later confirmed to have been stolen from London in 2023 and enquiries are ongoing.

If you see any motorcycles, quads, 4x4's being driven, ridden illegally, or acting suspiciously, please get in touch with police.

Likewise, if you witness anything suspicious in your rural communities, please get in touch.

101 for non emergency incidents. 999 for emergencies or crimes in progress.

You can also use the smart portal HERE

