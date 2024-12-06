Police seize chipper stolen in London moving at "warp factor ten" in Doncaster
Officers from South Yorkshire Police’s Motorcycle and Rural Crime Team gave chase after spotting the vehicle in Woodlands.
A spokesperson said: “Whilst on night patrol, we spotted this chipper being towed at warp factor 10 with no lights on.
“After a bit of catching up, we eventually got it stopped. Once we got Jackanory time out of the way, the chipper was seized, suspected stolen.
It was later confirmed to have been stolen from London in 2023 and enquiries are ongoing.
If you see any motorcycles, quads, 4x4's being driven, ridden illegally, or acting suspiciously, please get in touch with police.
Likewise, if you witness anything suspicious in your rural communities, please get in touch.
101 for non emergency incidents. 999 for emergencies or crimes in progress.
