Police seize car from Doncaster driver with no insurance

Police in Doncaster have seized a car after swooping on an uninsured driver.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “We regularly receive information from members of the local community regarding vehicles being driven without insurance

"Officers on patrol in Thorne sighted the vehicle which triggered the in car Automatic Number Plate Recognition system informing the officer that the vehicle had no insurance.

“The vehicle was stopped and after a short conversation with the driver, they admitted to having no insurance in place.

Police seized the car in Doncaster

"The vehicle was seized and the driver was issued a traffic offence report for driving without a valid insurance policy. It's illegal to drive a vehicle on a road or in a public place without at least third party insurance.

“The penalty for this offence is a £300 fine and 6 penalty points on your driving licence.”

You can report car crime to South Yorkshire Police on 101, or 999 in an emergency.