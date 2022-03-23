Police seize 200 cannabis plants after latest Doncaster drugs factory raid
Hundreds of cannabis plants have been seized by police after the latest Doncaster drugs factory bust.
By Darren Burke
Wednesday, 23rd March 2022, 4:04 pm
Officers raided the property in Mexborough earlier today to make the find.
A spokesman for South Yorkshire Police’s Doncaster West Neighbourhood Policing Team said: “Warrant executed today in Mexborough - over 200 plants seized.
"The electricity meter had been bypassed, which presented a fire risk to neighbouring properties. No arrests made. The investigation is ongoing.”
Anyone with information about drug operations in Doncaster can contact police on 101.