Police seek witnesses after another illegal car meet in Doncaster

By Darren Burke
Published 4th Nov 2025, 09:58 GMT
Police are seeking witnesses after an illegal car meet saw vehicles racing on a major Doncaster road.

On Friday (31 October) poilce received several calls to report a car meet taking place on the Great Yorkshire Way in Doncaster.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “Response officers attended and dispersed the group. Enquiries are on-going to ascertain who was involved and process any offences.”

Anyone with dashcam footage is asked to get in touch quoting incident number 1186 of 31 October 2025.

