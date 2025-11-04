Police seek witnesses after another illegal car meet in Doncaster
Police are seeking witnesses after an illegal car meet saw vehicles racing on a major Doncaster road.
On Friday (31 October) poilce received several calls to report a car meet taking place on the Great Yorkshire Way in Doncaster.
A South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “Response officers attended and dispersed the group. Enquiries are on-going to ascertain who was involved and process any offences.”
Anyone with dashcam footage is asked to get in touch quoting incident number 1186 of 31 October 2025.