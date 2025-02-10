Police seek owner of purple Peugeot used in industrial estate raid

Police in Doncaster are trying to track down a car used in a recent raid on a city industrial estate.

Officers are trying to track down the purple Peugeot 208 which was described as “the vehicle of choice for offenders breaking into a unit on Kirk Sandall Industrial Estate recently.

A spokesperson said: “The vehicle is yet to be located. Have you seen it? Do you know where it parks? Do you know who it belongs to, or who drives it?”

Contact 101 with information.