Police seek owner of £10,000 worth of power tools recovered from a vehicle in Doncaster

By Stephanie Bateman

Senior journalist

Published 22nd Jan 2025, 09:16 BST
Updated 22nd Jan 2025, 09:26 BST
Roads policing officers yesterday (Tuesday 21 January) recovered a large amount of power tools following enquiries in Doncaster.

Just after midday, officers received a call reporting that a van had been broken into on High Street in Norton with the tools stolen from it.

Fast enquiries led roads policing officers to a vehicle in Stainforth. Arousing suspicions, officers took a closer look and uncovered around £10,000 worth of tools.

Officers have reunited one owner with approximately £3,000 worth of their work tools.

Some of the tools recovered.

Enquiries are ongoing to reunite the photographed tools with their owner and police are urging anyone who believes they may be theirs to get in touch.

Do you recognise any of the tools? Please contact police online, via live chat or by calling 101 quoting incident number 392 of 21 January 2025.

