Police seek man after Doncaster assault left victim with serious head injuries
Police want to speak to a man following an assault in Doncaster town centre which left a man in hospital with serious head injuries.
South Yorkshire Police are looking to identify the man pictured after a suspected assault in Doncaster town centre on September 11.
At around 2am, officers were responding to a nearby incident in Silver Street, when they found a seriously injured man in an alleyway between Frances Street and Silver Street.
On arrival, the 32-year-old man was receiving first aid treatment from a member of the public.
He suffered head injuries and has since been discharged from hospital.
A spokesman for South Yorkshire Police said: “We are now circulating these CCTV stills of a man we believe could hold vital information about how the man came to be injured.
“Do you recognise him? Please report any information to us using 101 and quoting incident number 126 of 11 September.”