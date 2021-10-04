Police seek man after Doncaster assault left victim with serious head injuries

South Yorkshire Police are looking to identify the man pictured after a suspected assault in Doncaster town centre on September 11.

At around 2am, officers were responding to a nearby incident in Silver Street, when they found a seriously injured man in an alleyway between Frances Street and Silver Street.

On arrival, the 32-year-old man was receiving first aid treatment from a member of the public.

He suffered head injuries and has since been discharged from hospital.

A spokesman for South Yorkshire Police said: “We are now circulating these CCTV stills of a man we believe could hold vital information about how the man came to be injured.