A police hunt is under way for a Doncaster man recalled to prison.

Leon Wright, aged 40 and formerly from Rossington, has been recalled for failing to comply with the conditions of his licence following his release from prison.

Officers want to speak to anyone who has seen or spoken to Wright recently, or who knows where he is staying.

Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101 or Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555111 quoting reference number 14/10564/19.