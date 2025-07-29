Police seek CCTV and dashcam footage after three men were taken to hospital with life-altering injuries after road traffic collision in Doncaster

By Stephanie Bateman
Published 29th Jul 2025, 11:21 BST
Updated 29th Jul 2025, 11:21 BST
As police progress investigations, they are appealing for information, witnesses and dashcam or CCTV footage following a serious road traffic collision on Askern Road in Doncaster.

Police were called by the ambulance service at 9.07pm on Thursday 26 June, to reports of a road traffic collision involving two vehicles at Askern Road.

It is reported that a grey BMW 3 Series and a silver Ford Kuga were involved in a collision.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Three men, aged 21, 27, and 62 were taken to hospital with serious injuries which are believed to be life-altering. An 18-year-old man was taken to hospital with minor injuries.

Police seek CCTV and dashcam footage after three men were taken to hospital with life-altering injuries after road traffic collision in Doncaster.placeholder image
Police seek CCTV and dashcam footage after three men were taken to hospital with life-altering injuries after road traffic collision in Doncaster.

A spkesman said: “We are urging anyone who witnessed this collision or anyone with relevant information or dashcam or CCTV footage to please contact us.”

You can call on 101, quoting incident number 1026 of 26 June 2025 or report information online here: https://orlo.uk/50bns

You can also submit footage to officers via this portal: https://orlo.uk/hOIqu

If you wish to report information anonymously, please contact the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or visit www.crimestoppers-uk.org.

News you can trust since 1925
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice