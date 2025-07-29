Police seek CCTV and dashcam footage after three men were taken to hospital with life-altering injuries after road traffic collision in Doncaster
Police were called by the ambulance service at 9.07pm on Thursday 26 June, to reports of a road traffic collision involving two vehicles at Askern Road.
It is reported that a grey BMW 3 Series and a silver Ford Kuga were involved in a collision.
Three men, aged 21, 27, and 62 were taken to hospital with serious injuries which are believed to be life-altering. An 18-year-old man was taken to hospital with minor injuries.
A spkesman said: “We are urging anyone who witnessed this collision or anyone with relevant information or dashcam or CCTV footage to please contact us.”
You can call on 101, quoting incident number 1026 of 26 June 2025 or report information online here: https://orlo.uk/50bns
You can also submit footage to officers via this portal: https://orlo.uk/hOIqu