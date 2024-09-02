Police seek balaclava-wearing duo after attack on new Doncaster Nando's
Officers were called to the restaurant on York Road in the early hours of Sunday morning with the premises sealed off after a number of large window panes were put through, with broken glass scattered outside the front of the premises, which were converted from a former golf shop into a restaurant following a huge overhaul.
A South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “We were called at 3.31am on Sunday morning (1 September) following reports of an attempted burglary at a premises in York Road.
“It is reported that two men wearing balaclavas were seen trying to break in to a commercial building in Danum Retail Park.
“Significant damage was caused to three glass panes but nothing was taken from the premises, with no injuries reported.
“Enquiries remain ongoing and we would urge anyone with information about this incident to contact us on 101, quoting incident number 144 of 1 September 2024.”
A spokesperson for Nando’s said: “We’re working with the police. Fortunately, the restaurant was closed at the time so no customers or team members were impacted. We hope to reopen as soon as possible once the damage has been repaired.”
Local residents have reported a number of vandal attacks in the area in recent weeks with bus shelters and other premises also coming under attack.
The restaurant, the chain’s second branch in Doncaster, only opened its doors in June.